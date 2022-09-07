Citigroup Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 44.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,443 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $7,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 18.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Catalent by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Catalent by 218.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 68,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,582,000 after buying an additional 46,827 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Catalent by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 309.5% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 25,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after buying an additional 19,413 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

CTLT stock opened at $88.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.26. Catalent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.11 and a 52-week high of $142.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.36.

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 1,321 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total transaction of $136,115.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,659.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $87,230.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,681,372.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 1,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total value of $136,115.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,388 shares in the company, valued at $1,791,659.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,136 shares of company stock valued at $1,885,920 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Catalent from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Catalent from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Catalent from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Catalent from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Catalent from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Catalent currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.13.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

