Citigroup Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 105,842 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $7,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OHI. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OHI shares. Bank of America raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Omega Healthcare Investors Trading Down 0.8 %

OHI stock opened at $32.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $33.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.47. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.97.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $207.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.06 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 44.01%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.37%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 141.80%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

