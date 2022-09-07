Citigroup Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its position in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) by 40.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,094 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 71,501 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $7,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in PDC Energy by 16.7% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,298 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 858.1% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,539 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 6.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PDC Energy in the first quarter valued at about $320,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in PDC Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $857,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PDCE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PDC Energy from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet raised shares of PDC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on PDC Energy from $105.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PDC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

PDC Energy Trading Down 2.5 %

In other news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.55, for a total value of $563,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 296,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,856,251.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other PDC Energy news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $61,870.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,128 shares in the company, valued at $7,184,839.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.55, for a total value of $563,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 296,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,856,251.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $1,809,240. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PDCE opened at $65.18 on Wednesday. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.41 and a 1 year high of $89.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 2.57.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.54. PDC Energy had a net margin of 44.67% and a return on equity of 47.13%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 16.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PDC Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.08%.

About PDC Energy

(Get Rating)

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Featured Articles

