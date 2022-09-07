Citigroup Inc. Grows Stake in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) by 134.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 166,000 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Weibo were worth $7,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weibo by 88.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Weibo during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Weibo by 171.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,751 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Weibo by 124.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 6,828 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. 29.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WB stock opened at $18.15 on Wednesday. Weibo Co. has a one year low of $17.73 and a one year high of $55.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.63.

Weibo ( NASDAQ:WB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The information services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Weibo had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $450.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Weibo Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

WB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC reduced their price objective on Weibo from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. OTR Global lowered shares of Weibo from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Weibo from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, CLSA dropped their price target on shares of Weibo from $45.00 to $42.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.88.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

