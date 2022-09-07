Citigroup Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) by 54.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,886 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,905 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $7,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 920.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 51 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Credit Acceptance by 195.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 59 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Credit Acceptance during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Credit Acceptance by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Credit Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $435.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CACC opened at $508.07 on Wednesday. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 52 week low of $452.48 and a 52 week high of $703.27. The company has a quick ratio of 15.39, a current ratio of 15.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $539.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $543.60.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The credit services provider reported $7.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.14 by ($4.20). The business had revenue of $457.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.77 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 47.19% and a net margin of 42.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $13.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 54.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

