Citigroup Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,289 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $6,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWB. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWB stock opened at $215.51 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.90. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $199.56 and a 1 year high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.