Citigroup Inc. Has $6.66 Million Stock Position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 89,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 42,807 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $6,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRNO. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 6.5% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Terreno Realty by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 117,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,010,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 0.6% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 160,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 1.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRNO opened at $59.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Terreno Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $54.51 and a twelve month high of $86.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.49 and a 200-day moving average of $65.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 59.65%.

TRNO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Terreno Realty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Terreno Realty from $88.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Terreno Realty from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $76.00 to $64.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Terreno Realty to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.13.

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

