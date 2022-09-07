Citigroup Inc. Has $6.69 Million Holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,962 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $6,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 12.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 39,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after buying an additional 4,324 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pentair by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 5,692 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,292,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,056,000 after acquiring an additional 75,228 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Pentair by 60.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 71,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after purchasing an additional 27,067 shares during the period. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on PNR. StockNews.com cut Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Pentair from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Pentair from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Pentair from $57.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Pentair from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.91.

In other Pentair news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 2,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total transaction of $121,234.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,138.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pentair stock opened at $43.87 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.11. Pentair plc has a 52 week low of $43.47 and a 52 week high of $80.10.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. Pentair had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

