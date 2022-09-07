Citigroup Inc. Has $6.99 Million Stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $6,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.5% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 8.3% in the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.4% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Tobam increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 33.3% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.67.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Performance

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Shares of JLL stock opened at $166.14 on Wednesday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a one year low of $154.63 and a one year high of $275.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $179.33 and a 200-day moving average of $201.62. The company has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.28.

(Get Rating)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.