Citigroup Inc. Has $7.10 Million Stock Position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 353,640 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,735 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $7,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TPH. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter worth $31,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Connable Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes Price Performance

Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $16.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.05 and a 12 month high of $28.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.19 and its 200-day moving average is $19.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.21. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TPH shares. B. Riley downgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com lowered Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Tri Pointe Homes from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

