Citigroup Inc. Has $7.22 Million Stock Holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 29.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,295 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $7,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the first quarter worth about $221,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 128,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,956,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. 21.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TRI shares. Barclays cut their price target on Thomson Reuters from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. CIBC upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.71.

TRI stock opened at $110.56 on Wednesday. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1-year low of $91.55 and a 1-year high of $123.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.57 and its 200-day moving average is $104.45. The firm has a market cap of $53.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 183.51%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

