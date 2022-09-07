Citigroup Inc. Has $7.30 Million Stock Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,359 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,648 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $7,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $440,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 93.5% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,256 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Universal Health Services by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 22,708 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 9,733 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,661 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 12.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Universal Health Services stock opened at $96.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.20. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.70 and a 1 year high of $158.28.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.15%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UHS shares. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Universal Health Services to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Universal Health Services to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their target price on Universal Health Services to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Mizuho cut their target price on Universal Health Services from $153.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.87.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

