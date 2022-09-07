Citigroup Inc. Has $7.41 Million Stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 179,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 78,578 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $7,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 25,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 65,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,360 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,305,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $351,258,000 after purchasing an additional 877,303 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 345.7% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 24,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 19,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the period. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on STAG shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

Shares of STAG Industrial stock opened at $30.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.43 and a 52-week high of $48.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.1217 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.06%.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

