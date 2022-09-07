Citigroup Inc. Has $7.53 Million Stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,603 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 15,336 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $7,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Paylocity by 1,730.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 183 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Paylocity during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 72.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PCTY stock opened at $238.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.98 and a beta of 1.20. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $152.01 and a 1-year high of $314.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $215.45 and a 200-day moving average of $198.47.

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. Paylocity had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The business had revenue of $228.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Paylocity’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PCTY shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Paylocity to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Paylocity from $274.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Paylocity from $255.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Paylocity in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.19.

In other Paylocity news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.09, for a total value of $741,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,375,276.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Paylocity news, SVP Mark S. Kinsey sold 652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.00, for a total value of $174,736.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,409,924. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.09, for a total transaction of $741,270.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,375,276.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 209,223 shares of company stock valued at $48,456,773. 28.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplify payroll, automate processes and manage compliance requirements within one system; expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions; human capital management and employee self-service solutions, document library, compliance dashboard, and HR edge; time and attendance solution, which tracks time and attendance data, eliminating the need for manual tracking of accruals and reducing administrative tasks; schedule tracking services; and time collection devices, including kiosks, time clocks, and mobile and web applications.

