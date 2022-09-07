Citigroup Inc. Has $7.74 Million Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 66.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,027 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $7,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AN. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its stake in AutoNation by 60.4% during the first quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of AutoNation during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of AutoNation during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AutoNation from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Seaport Res Ptn raised AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on AutoNation to $159.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Stephens lifted their price objective on AutoNation to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoNation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AutoNation Stock Down 5.1 %

In related news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total transaction of $120,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,961,484.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other AutoNation news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 1,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total transaction of $120,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,961,484.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director George Lawrence Mikan III sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.94, for a total value of $1,859,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,996,321.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 680,575 shares of company stock valued at $79,920,677. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:AN opened at $116.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $119.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.01. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.56 and a 52-week high of $135.57.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 62.96% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 24.74 EPS for the current year.

AutoNation Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Recommended Stories

