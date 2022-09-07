Citigroup Inc. Has $7.79 Million Holdings in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 279,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,526 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $7,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 40.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period.

Americold Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of COLD opened at $29.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.20 and a 200-day moving average of $28.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -487.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.33. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.96 and a twelve month high of $37.78.

Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.21). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $729.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently -1,466.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Americold Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust to $33.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Americold Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

