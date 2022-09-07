Citigroup Inc. Increases Holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,203 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in AerCap were worth $7,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of AerCap by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 109,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,485,000 after acquiring an additional 20,391 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AerCap by 2.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in AerCap by 6.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of AerCap by 1.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 210,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,565,000 after buying an additional 3,748 shares during the period. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AerCap during the 1st quarter valued at $73,121,000. Institutional investors own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AER shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on AerCap from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of AerCap to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of AerCap from $69.50 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

AerCap Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AER opened at $43.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.98. The company has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.83, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. AerCap Holdings has a one year low of $37.20 and a one year high of $71.38.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.46. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Profile



AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

