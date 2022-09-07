Citigroup Inc. Increases Stake in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 151,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,222 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Fortis were worth $7,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortis by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,851,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $537,160,000 after acquiring an additional 228,639 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Fortis by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,184,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $347,101,000 after purchasing an additional 155,802 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortis during the fourth quarter valued at about $313,094,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,716,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $134,449,000 after buying an additional 149,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Fortis by 310.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 2,383,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,179,000 after buying an additional 1,803,300 shares during the last quarter. 49.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortis Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:FTS opened at $44.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.35. Fortis Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.12 and a 12-month high of $51.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Fortis Cuts Dividend

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.04). Fortis had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Fortis Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.4149 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Fortis’s payout ratio is currently 79.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FTS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of Fortis from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Fortis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.88.

Fortis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

