Citigroup Inc. Lowers Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,009 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $7,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

VBR opened at $156.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.24. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $145.54 and a 52-week high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.