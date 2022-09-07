Citigroup Inc. Lowers Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,009 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $7,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.9 %
VBR opened at $156.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.24. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $145.54 and a 52-week high of $187.22.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (VBR)
- 3 Low Beta Defensive Stocks for a Tough Market
- It Could Be a September to Remember for These 3 Stocks
- Can Roblox Reverse its Falling Bookings Amid Rising Engagements
- Peak Inflation Sets the Bottom for Brinker International Stock
- Broadcom Bounces From Institutional Bottom
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.