Citigroup Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 75,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,943 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $6,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 46,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 44,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,882,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 93,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,710,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA XMMO opened at $76.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.35. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $69.38 and a 12-month high of $97.17.

