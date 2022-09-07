Citigroup Inc. Makes New $7.16 Million Investment in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 179,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,158,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth about $399,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at approximately $452,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth approximately $11,348,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Fruth Investment Management bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at $350,000. 89.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HF Sinclair news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.98 per share, with a total value of $249,504.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 99,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,183,185.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other HF Sinclair news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.98 per share, for a total transaction of $249,504.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 99,715 shares in the company, valued at $5,183,185.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vaishali S. Bhatia sold 10,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $563,803.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,077,021.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HF Sinclair Price Performance

NYSE DINO opened at $53.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.86. HF Sinclair Co. has a 52-week low of $29.14 and a 52-week high of $58.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.43.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 13.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DINO has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on HF Sinclair to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on HF Sinclair from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of HF Sinclair to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.25.

HF Sinclair Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

