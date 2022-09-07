Citigroup Inc. Purchases 13,426 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,426 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $7,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 149.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Sun Life Financial in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.86% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Sun Life Financial stock opened at $43.49 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.58. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.83 and a 12-month high of $58.49. The firm has a market cap of $25.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.539 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.94%.

SLF has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.50 to C$67.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.14.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

