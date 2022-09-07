Citigroup Inc. Raises Stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 108.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,181 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $6,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWV. LGL Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,029,000. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 88.8% in the first quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 592,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,487,000 after purchasing an additional 278,715 shares in the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,199,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 968.4% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 92,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,202,000 after purchasing an additional 83,612 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 542.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 71,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,701,000 after purchasing an additional 60,188 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

IWV stock opened at $226.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.98. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $209.16 and a twelve month high of $280.44.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

