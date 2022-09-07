Citigroup Inc. Raises Stock Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,867 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $547,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,817 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the first quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,440 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,736 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 129,656 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,183,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Samantha Pearce sold 8,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,318,740.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,752,895. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Peter Gray sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $1,264,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,248,972. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Samantha Pearce sold 8,508 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,318,740.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,752,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,998 shares of company stock worth $6,430,543 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.6 %

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.69.

NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $150.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.53, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.68. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $117.64 and a 1 year high of $169.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $156.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.67.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

See Also

