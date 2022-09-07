Citigroup Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,648 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,162 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Westlake were worth $7,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Soroban Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Westlake in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,498,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Westlake by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 964,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $93,699,000 after buying an additional 308,896 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Westlake by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 411,552 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,974,000 after buying an additional 12,682 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Westlake by 186.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 354,481 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,430,000 after buying an additional 230,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Westlake by 190.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 300,278 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,054,000 after acquiring an additional 197,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Westlake news, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 542 shares of Westlake stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total transaction of $58,037.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,144.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 73.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Westlake stock opened at $95.68 on Wednesday. Westlake Co. has a twelve month low of $80.47 and a twelve month high of $141.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 4.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.357 per share. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from Westlake’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. Westlake’s payout ratio is presently 6.47%.

Several analysts have weighed in on WLK shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on Westlake from $167.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Westlake from $114.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Westlake from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Westlake in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Westlake from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.21.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

