Citigroup Inc. Sells 10,896 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,426 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,896 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in PTC were worth $6,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PTC in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PTC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in PTC by 50.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on PTC from $160.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on PTC from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com downgraded PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PTC from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of PTC from $156.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.56.

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $114.71 on Wednesday. PTC Inc. has a one year low of $96.55 and a one year high of $136.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.20.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $462.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.65 million. PTC had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 18.13%. PTC’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total value of $73,823.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,605,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,816,498.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total transaction of $73,823.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,605,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,816,498.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 1,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $151,486.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,662,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,451,776.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 164,100 shares of company stock valued at $20,077,770. 10.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

