Citigroup Inc. Sells 13,790 Shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 205,052 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,790 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $6,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in NetScout Systems by 2.9% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 14,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 5.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NetScout Systems

In related news, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total value of $254,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,366,105.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total value of $254,175.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,366,105.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total transaction of $101,010.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,908,615.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTCT opened at $29.77 on Wednesday. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.01 and a fifty-two week high of $37.68. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 54.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.98.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $208.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.25 million. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 4.85%. NetScout Systems’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on NTCT. StockNews.com raised shares of NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of NetScout Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

