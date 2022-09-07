Citigroup Inc. Sells 1,907 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Citigroup Inc. cut its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,907 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $6,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRL. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 15.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,018 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,228,000 after purchasing an additional 8,367 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 51,082 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,506,000 after purchasing an additional 24,267 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 3,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 565,698 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $160,641,000 after purchasing an additional 10,598 shares in the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Charles River Laboratories International

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.13, for a total transaction of $45,226.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,695,815.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CRL shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup dropped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.67.

Shares of CRL stock opened at $200.16 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $223.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.83. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $198.00 and a one year high of $460.21. The stock has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $973.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.12 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 21.51%. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Featured Articles

