Citigroup Inc. Sells 36,830 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 42.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,830 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $7,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 7,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 5,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Claremont Financial Group Inc. now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $139.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $141.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.17. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $129.56 and a twelve month high of $164.90.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

