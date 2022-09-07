Citigroup Inc. Sells 40,089 Shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 455,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 40,089 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $7,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in LXP Industrial Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Finally, C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $180,000. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Arun Gupta acquired 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.88 per share, with a total value of $99,008.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,491.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other LXP Industrial Trust news, Director Richard Frary purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 143,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,863. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arun Gupta acquired 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.88 per share, with a total value of $99,008.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,491.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LXP Industrial Trust Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on LXP Industrial Trust from $15.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $13.00 target price on LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Monday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LXP Industrial Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.80.

NYSE LXP opened at $10.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. LXP Industrial Trust has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $16.10.

LXP Industrial Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. LXP Industrial Trust’s payout ratio is 44.04%.

LXP Industrial Trust Profile

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

See Also

