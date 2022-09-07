Citigroup Inc. Sells 43,749 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 125,682 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 43,749 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $6,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 1,014.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,644,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,739,000 after buying an additional 1,496,896 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 3,071.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 784,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,216,000 after acquiring an additional 759,920 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BWX Technologies by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 2,328,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,497,000 after purchasing an additional 526,075 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 178.4% in the first quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 796,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,895,000 after purchasing an additional 510,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,421,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,942,000 after purchasing an additional 488,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Price Performance

NYSE BWXT opened at $51.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.78. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.58 and a 52-week high of $62.53.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $554.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.13 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 46.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

BWX Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Power Group, and Nuclear Services Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment provides precision naval and critical nuclear components, reactors, nuclear fuel, and assemblies for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; missile launch tubes for United States Navy submarines; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and converts Cold War-era government stockpiles of high-enriched uranium, as well as receives, stores, characterizes, dissolves, recovers, and purifies uranium-bearing materials; supplies research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

Further Reading

