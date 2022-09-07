Citigroup Inc. Sells 58,114 Shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,114 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Maxar Technologies were worth $6,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MAXR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Maxar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Maxar Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the first quarter worth $227,000. 78.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on MAXR. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Maxar Technologies Trading Down 2.4 %

Maxar Technologies Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:MAXR opened at $22.06 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.11. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $22.03 and a one year high of $40.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.45%.

About Maxar Technologies

(Get Rating)

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.