Citigroup Inc. Sells 68,840 Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 53.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 68,840 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $6,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 161.7% in the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $94.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.36 and a 200 day moving average of $99.81. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $86.57 and a 12-month high of $116.89.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

