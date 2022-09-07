Citigroup Inc. Sells 7,828 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,321 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,828 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $6,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Jabil by 299.4% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in Jabil in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Jabil in the first quarter worth about $62,000. 89.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jabil alerts:

Jabil Trading Down 1.1 %

Jabil stock opened at $57.17 on Wednesday. Jabil Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.80 and a 12 month high of $72.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.12. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.40.

Jabil Announces Dividend

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 37.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jabil news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 9,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $521,235.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,902,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 9,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $521,235.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,902,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Gerald Creadon sold 3,703 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total value of $202,776.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,528,050.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,603 shares of company stock worth $1,341,991 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on JBL. Citigroup reduced their target price on Jabil from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Jabil in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Jabil from $78.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.67.

Jabil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.