Citigroup Inc. Trims Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,020 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Crown were worth $6,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Crown in the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Crown by 30.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Crown by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 218,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,313,000 after purchasing an additional 28,153 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Crown in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,597,000. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Crown during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $246,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Crown from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Crown from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Crown from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Crown from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Crown from $147.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.64.

CCK stock opened at $92.15 on Wednesday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.85 and a twelve month high of $130.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.21.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Crown had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a positive return on equity of 40.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.43%.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

