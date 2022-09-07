Citigroup Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,740 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 15,799 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Qualys were worth $7,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualys during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Qualys during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Qualys by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 843 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in Qualys by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Price Performance

NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $147.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $136.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 57.48 and a beta of 0.61. Qualys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.48 and a 12 month high of $159.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $119.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.52 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 22.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

QLYS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Qualys from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Qualys to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Qualys from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Qualys from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.46, for a total value of $843,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,526 shares in the company, valued at $19,577,881.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $682,691.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,663,936.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.46, for a total value of $843,220.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,526 shares in the company, valued at $19,577,881.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,388 shares of company stock worth $5,933,947 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

