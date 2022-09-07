Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,573 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 2,441 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $99,861.31. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,454 shares in the company, valued at $141,303.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 2,441 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $99,861.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,303.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $2,739,683.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 217,977 shares of company stock worth $14,007,694. 15.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cloudflare Stock Down 0.3 %

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NET. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $62.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $57.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $60.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.76.

Shares of NET stock opened at $58.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 5.45. The stock has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of -64.34 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.68 and its 200-day moving average is $76.45. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.96 and a 1 year high of $221.64.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $234.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.52 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 23.62% and a negative net margin of 35.66%. Equities analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cloudflare

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.