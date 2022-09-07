Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Holdings Decreased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,657 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,364 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CGNX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 527,434 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,013,000 after acquiring an additional 17,018 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Cognex during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cognex by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,483 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Cognex by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 64,518 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,017,000 after buying an additional 16,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Cognex by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 31,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cognex alerts:

Cognex Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Cognex stock opened at $42.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.11. Cognex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.07 and a fifty-two week high of $92.17.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Cognex had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 23.82%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Cognex from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cognex from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Cognex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stephens lowered Cognex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Cognex from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.42.

Cognex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.