Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,280 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,426 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 90,509 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 5,268 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,742 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 18,113 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 313,466 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 98,359 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 24,600 shares during the period. 50.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on BVN shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Shares of NYSE:BVN opened at $5.68 on Wednesday. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 52 week low of $5.09 and a 52 week high of $12.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.16. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, mining development, processing, and trading of precious and base metals. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

