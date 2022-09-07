Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 25,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Separately, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Applied Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on APLT. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $2.50 to $2.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Applied Therapeutics from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

Applied Therapeutics Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

APLT stock opened at $1.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.57. Applied Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $19.14.

In related news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria bought 3,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $3,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,555,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,555,077. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Applied Therapeutics Company Profile

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that has completed phase 1/2 for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, as well as is in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids; for treating sorbitol dehydrogenase deficiency; and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

See Also

