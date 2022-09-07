Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 78,730 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DURECT in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in DURECT by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 49,421 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 20,430 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of DURECT by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,454,219 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 53,168 shares during the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC grew its position in shares of DURECT by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 2,759,671 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Finally, CM Management LLC grew its position in shares of DURECT by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 3,535,732 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 610,537 shares during the period. 43.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gail J. Maderis acquired 70,307 shares of DURECT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.64 per share, with a total value of $44,996.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,996.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 114,704 shares of company stock valued at $79,015 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRRX opened at $0.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.59 and a 200 day moving average of $0.56. The company has a market cap of $150.21 million, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.21. DURECT Co. has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $1.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on DURECT in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

