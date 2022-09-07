Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Position in GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH – Get Rating) by 65.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,125 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in GTY Technology were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in GTY Technology by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 300,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 29,180 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of GTY Technology by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 5,602 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in GTY Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,719,000. Stansberry Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in GTY Technology by 137.1% in the 4th quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 202,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 116,836 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in GTY Technology by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,858,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,454,000 after acquiring an additional 359,021 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.54% of the company’s stock.

Get GTY Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of GTY Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

GTY Technology Price Performance

GTY Technology Profile

GTYH opened at $6.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $374.28 million, a P/E ratio of -8.87 and a beta of -0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.29 and a 200-day moving average of $5.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. GTY Technology Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.51 and a 1-year high of $8.09.

(Get Rating)

GTY Technology Holdings Inc operates as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that offers a cloud-based suite of solutions for the public sector in North America. The company develops software technologies for the procurement and vendor or supplier sourcing industry in government, public sector, and various highly-regulated commercial vertical markets; and content, digital, and integrated payment services via a SaaS platform for government agencies and utility companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GTY Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GTY Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.