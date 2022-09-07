Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 18,524 Shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,524 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC grew its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC now owns 3,539,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,540,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 119.4% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 242,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 131,795 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. ACT Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. ACT Capital Management LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Syros Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on Syros Pharmaceuticals to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 9.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SYRS opened at $0.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.99. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $5.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.62.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $6.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 157.22% and a negative net margin of 433.67%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.