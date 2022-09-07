Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys New Stake in Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 24,808 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 4.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,320,263 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after buying an additional 60,847 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 126.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 142,262 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 79,561 shares in the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mammoth Energy Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Mammoth Energy Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $419,902,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Wexford Capital Lp bought 25,102 shares of Mammoth Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.35 per share, for a total transaction of $58,989.70. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,363,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,553,151.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have acquired 40,584 shares of company stock worth $92,892 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TUSK opened at $4.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.13. Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $5.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.44.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $89.68 million for the quarter. Mammoth Energy Services had a negative net margin of 25.24% and a negative return on equity of 14.19%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an energy service company. The company operates in four segments: Infrastructure Services, Well Completion Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Drilling Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution, and networks and substation facilities, including engineering, design, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring.

