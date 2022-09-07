Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys New Stake in Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 20,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MTEM. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Molecular Templates in the first quarter worth about $35,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Molecular Templates in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Molecular Templates in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Molecular Templates by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 131,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 40,979 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 140,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 35,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTEM opened at $0.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.45. Molecular Templates, Inc. has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $8.29.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTEM. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Molecular Templates from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Bank of America lowered Molecular Templates from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

In other news, major shareholder Shv Management Services, Llc bought 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $52,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Shv Management Services, Llc purchased 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $52,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin M. Lalande purchased 100,000 shares of Molecular Templates stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.91 per share, with a total value of $91,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $91,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 252,000 shares of company stock valued at $222,980 over the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of therapies through its proprietary biologic engineered toxin body (ETB) drug platform.

