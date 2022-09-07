Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating) by 98.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,990 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Passage Bio were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Passage Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Passage Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 847.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 15,998 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Passage Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Passage Bio by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 24,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 10,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Passage Bio Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PASG opened at $1.90 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.49. Passage Bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.57 and a 1 year high of $12.10. The company has a market capitalization of $103.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Passage Bio ( NASDAQ:PASG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.90) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Passage Bio, Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Passage Bio from $34.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Passage Bio from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Passage Bio to $11.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

Passage Bio Profile

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for central nervous system diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin (GRN) and gene encoding progranulin (PGRN) for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

