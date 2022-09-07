Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $103,000 Holdings in GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 29,469 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in GlycoMimetics were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eversept Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics during the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,951,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 64,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on GlycoMimetics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on GlycoMimetics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Shares of GLYC opened at $0.74 on Wednesday. GlycoMimetics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.84.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that GlycoMimetics, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. It is developing uproleselan, an E-selectin inhibitor, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as in phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

