Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $110,000 Position in Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) by 43.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,051 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 15,866 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Safeguard Scientifics were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 261.0% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 7,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,684 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Safeguard Scientifics during the first quarter worth about $174,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics in the fourth quarter worth about $1,306,000. Finally, Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 746,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,487,000 after acquiring an additional 45,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SFE opened at $3.92 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.45. Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $8.98.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a "hold" rating for the company.

In other Safeguard Scientifics news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. acquired 26,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.68 per share, with a total value of $96,449.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 644,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,371,782.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. acquired 29,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.22 per share, with a total value of $122,384.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 618,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,612,167.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. purchased 26,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.68 per share, with a total value of $96,449.12. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 644,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,371,782.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Safeguard Scientifics Company Profile

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

