Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $174,000 Holdings in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) by 220.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,880 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in RLX Technology were worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of RLX Technology by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 80,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 8,117 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of RLX Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in shares of RLX Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of RLX Technology by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 182,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 22,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of RLX Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 17.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get RLX Technology alerts:

RLX Technology Stock Down 5.2 %

RLX stock opened at $1.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.94 and a beta of -1.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.05. RLX Technology Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $7.34.

RLX Technology Profile

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. RLX Technology Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RLX Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLX Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.