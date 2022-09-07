Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $177,000 Stock Holdings in Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,330 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Savara were worth $177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Sio Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Savara during the 4th quarter worth about $807,000. 67.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David A. Ramsay bought 39,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.33 per share, with a total value of $53,074.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,541,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,593.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director David A. Ramsay bought 39,906 shares of Savara stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.33 per share, for a total transaction of $53,074.98. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,541,048 shares in the company, valued at $2,049,593.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Ramsay purchased 21,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.38 per share, for a total transaction of $29,109.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,562,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,155,755.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Savara Stock Down 4.1 %

Savara Company Profile

Shares of SVRA stock opened at $1.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $158.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 39.23 and a current ratio of 39.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.39. Savara Inc has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $1.91.

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

